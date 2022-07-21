Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Town of Pulaski to start enforcing parking time violations

Pulaski will start enforcing its 2 hour parking rules
Pulaski will start enforcing its 2 hour parking rules(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pay attention for how long you are parked on Main Street in the Town of Pulaski.

Starting August 1, there will be more enforcement of the two-hour parking limit on East and West Main Street.

Town Manager Darlene Burcham says the town has received many complaints about the lack of parking in front of businesses.

“When people complain about parking, that’s a good problem to have, because it means that people are visiting your community,” she said. “It’s not money-related at all, it’s really just making sure that the businesses have adequate parking for their customers.”

Burcham says at first, police will issue warnings, but if the problem persists, tickets will be written.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Ann Harrison mugshot
Covington City Council votes to transfer treasurer’s power after arrest
Beliveau Farm
Montgomery County farm and winery for sale
Mugshots: (L-R) Magen Rader and Amelia Campbell
Suspects charged after vehicle stolen, items taken from Franklin Co. construction site
Traffic resumes along VA-40 in Rocky Mount after crash
A criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Secret Service alleges that John Andrew Bazor Jr. called...
Man charged with threatening to assassinate Biden, Secret Service says

Latest News

Kroger looking to hire for all Virginia stores
Construction is underway on Pulaski's mountain bike park
Pulaski mountain bike park taking shape
Ryland Zaborowski
Pulaski River Turtle advocates for autism awareness
Updated drought monitor
Staying Hot and Humid - Full Video Forecast