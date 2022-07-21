Town of Pulaski to start enforcing parking time violations

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pay attention for how long you are parked on Main Street in the Town of Pulaski.

Starting August 1, there will be more enforcement of the two-hour parking limit on East and West Main Street.

Town Manager Darlene Burcham says the town has received many complaints about the lack of parking in front of businesses.

“When people complain about parking, that’s a good problem to have, because it means that people are visiting your community,” she said. “It’s not money-related at all, it’s really just making sure that the businesses have adequate parking for their customers.”

Burcham says at first, police will issue warnings, but if the problem persists, tickets will be written.

