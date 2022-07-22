Hometown Local
City of Roanoke wins multiple awards

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke won a few All-American City awards on Thursday night.

“The Campaign for Grade Level Reading” awarded Roanoke the PaceSetter award for prioritizing grade school success and reading. Roanoke public libraries gave out more than 10,000 literacy kits to improve reading skills.

The National Civic League gave Roanoke the second award for civic work with public and affordable housing.

Roanoke’s director of libraries explained how she’s hopeful other communities will follow the example.

“We’re one of 500 communities in the campaign for grade level reading,” Sheila Umberger said. “So it’s just encouraging to know that will help other communities in the best practice, which in our case was giving out kits.”

The City of Roanoke was also a finalist for the All-America City award. This is the seventh year Roanoke has won and been nominated for these awards.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

