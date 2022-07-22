A few areas of fog early

Dry for Friday, but hot

Feels like 103-108° this weekend

DANGEROUS HEAT THIS WEEKEND

High pressure builds in behind our cold front today bringing dry conditions plus allowing us to hold onto hot temperatures. Our temperatures soar into the mid-to-upper 90s by the weekend. Sunday will be the hottest day where some areas may approach (or hit!) 100°F. Once you factor in even just a little humidity, it’s going to feel closer to 103-108°. We also have to watch a cluster of storms that will develop near the Great Lakes region. This will try to bring a few storms into the region later Saturday. Heat alerts may be issued for this weekend and on Monday.

Dangerous heat moves into the region this weekend.

If you have to work outside don’t forget to take several breaks, stay hydrated and find some air conditioning from time to time to try and stay cool. Also, be sure to check on your family members and also be aware your pet’s paws could burn in a matter of minutes in this heat.

Be sure to watch out for your pets this weekend as surface temperatures climb well above 100° this weekend. (WDBJ7)

NEXT WEEK

The hot weather has no plans to end even as we start the new week. A cold front will finally move toward the region late Monday into Tuesday bringing scattered showers and storms along with temperatures falling close to average once again by Tuesday.

Dangerous heat builds in this weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC has no outlook for any storms in the next 5 days.

Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.