Dangerous heat builds in this weekend
The hottest temperatures will be in the upper 90s Saturday and Sunday
- A few areas of fog early
- Dry for Friday, but hot
- Feels like 103-108° this weekend
DANGEROUS HEAT THIS WEEKEND
High pressure builds in behind our cold front today bringing dry conditions plus allowing us to hold onto hot temperatures. Our temperatures soar into the mid-to-upper 90s by the weekend. Sunday will be the hottest day where some areas may approach (or hit!) 100°F. Once you factor in even just a little humidity, it’s going to feel closer to 103-108°. We also have to watch a cluster of storms that will develop near the Great Lakes region. This will try to bring a few storms into the region later Saturday. Heat alerts may be issued for this weekend and on Monday.
If you have to work outside don’t forget to take several breaks, stay hydrated and find some air conditioning from time to time to try and stay cool. Also, be sure to check on your family members and also be aware your pet’s paws could burn in a matter of minutes in this heat.
NEXT WEEK
The hot weather has no plans to end even as we start the new week. A cold front will finally move toward the region late Monday into Tuesday bringing scattered showers and storms along with temperatures falling close to average once again by Tuesday.
TRACKING THE TROPICS
The NHC has no outlook for any storms in the next 5 days.
Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.
