More lane closures in Vinton starting Monday for fire cleanup

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - More lane closures will be present in Downtown Vinton starting July 25th at 6:00 a.m., according to the Town of Vinton Facebook page.

The northbound lane of S. Pollard St. will be closed between Jackson Ave. and Lee Ave. The eastbound lane of E. Lee Ave. will be closed from S. Pollard St. to S. Maple St.

The town says the lane closures will allow crews to work on the D.R. Music building site, which was deemed a total loss after a fire in Downtown Vinton on July 2nd. Damages from the fire were estimated to be at least $1.5 million.

The town says it anticipates the lanes will be closed through the end of the day on July 27.

Residents are asked to use alternate routes while the lanes are closed.

