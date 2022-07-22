Pools see increases in attendees during high temperatures

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we’re reaching high temperatures this week, many are cooling down by taking a splash in a pool.

The outdoor pool in Washington Park has seen an increase in the number of people visiting the pool. The Roanoke County Washington Park Pool Manager Mimi Coumbe said that despite the lifeguard shortages nationwide they’ve been lucky to have many consistent and qualified lifeguards.

Coumbe said they have been very busy and have almost reached capacity several times this week.

“Yesterday we actually had to ask people to leave because the pool was so crowded at 10 minutes till 6 p.m.,” added Coumbe. “So, we could clean up and they were very sad to go. because it was the coolest place in town.”

The pool has free admissions on Monday and officials say they also offer free swim lessons.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.