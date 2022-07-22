Renovations still underway at Millwald Theatre

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Millwald Theatre Facebook page provided an update Friday on the ongoing renovation of the Downtown Wytheville theatre.

Among the renovations are the 17 original exterior windows that are getting new glass panes. The original metal window frames will stay.

The staff is also restoring the artwork on the theatre’s ceiling. Once completed the tiles will look just like they did in 1928.

Staff at Millwald are hoping to have a full-capacity show on stage by October.

