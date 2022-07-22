Hometown Local
Roanoke City Schools holding job fairs for full- and part-time positions

Roanoke City Schools Hosts Job Event
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Schools has a host of job fairs over the next few weeks where they say they are looking for people will all different skillsets.

A handful of fairs will be taking place in the coming weeks, where the district says interested folks can gather more information and interview for positions on the spot. They are looking to fill spots in food, transportation, instructional assistance and other supporting staff departments. The district says it has a spot for anyone looking to get involved and the flexibility to make it happen.

“We’re looking for individuals that are looking for scheduled that can fit with their kids, part time or full time,” says Dominick McKee, Chief of Human Resources for RCPS. “We’re looking to be very flexible for those parents that are looking for the perfect schedule that want to be on the same schedule as their students.”

They encourage anyone with questions to attend one of the upcoming job fairs.

