Stolen ambulance led troopers on chase

All westbound lanes of Interstate 40 were blocked while the driver was arrested.
A stolen ambulance was stopped in Iredell County.
A stolen ambulance was stopped in Iredell County.(Sky3/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina State Highway Patrol was led on a unique chase Friday morning – a stolen ambulance headed down Interstate 40.

The ambulance was from Catawba County but stolen in Forsyth County, according to troopers. It was dropping a patient off at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital when it was stolen. The ambulance was being tracked by GPS.

Troopers say the pursuit started once it entered into Iredell County.

Stop sticks were used twice before the ambulance’s back tires blew out and it came to a stop on Interstate 40 westbound.

Troopers identified the driver as Erwin Alexander. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were reported.

