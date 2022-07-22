SWVA Shop designs shirt supporting Buchanan County relief efforts

ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - A company with Southwest Virginia roots is working to support the flood relief efforts in Buchanan County.

The SWVA Shop has launched a new t-shirt design supporting Buchanan County.

75 percent of the proceeds from the t-shirt are going to The United Way of Southwest Virginia.

Emory and Henry Men’s Basketball coach Ben Thompson created the idea.

Since then, other basketball coaches with southwest Virginia roots have joined in on the effort.

“We put the design together and so far, there’s been a ton of outreach and support, not only people appreciating what we’re doing, but people want to give back and lend a helping hand when they can,” founder of the SWVA Shop Jason Swartz said.

The t-shirt launched on June 21 and within 24 hours had already raised over $400 towards the relief efforts.

