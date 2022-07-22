Hometown Local
Names released of two killed in Rocky Mount crash; man arrested for DWI

Nicholas Davis mugshot
Nicholas Davis mugshot(Franklin County Jail)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested after a multi-vehicle crash in Rocky Mount Tuesday took the lives of two Franklin County residents, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Police say they responded at 6:04 p.m. to the intersection of Old Franklin Turnpike and Booker T. Washington Highway. The crash involved three vehicles.

Police say 21-year-old Melissa A. Holland, one of the drivers, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, 18-year-old Christian Hernandez, was taken to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, where he died from injuries sustained in the crash. No one else involved in the crash was hurt.

Another driver, 31-year-old Nicholas A. Davis, was arrested and charged with DWI.

