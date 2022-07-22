Hometown Local
Vince McMahon retires from WWE

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2010 file photo, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks to an audience during a WWE fan appreciation event in Hartford, Conn.(AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - World Wrestling Entertainment chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announced Friday that he would be stepping down.

“As I approach 77 years old, I feel it’s time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE,” he said in a statement. “Throughout the years, it’s been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you.”

McMahon said he was confident in the continued success of the “sports entertainment” empire he has helmed for decades and grown into a worldwide brand. He said in the news release that his daughter, Stephanie McMahon would take on the rols of chairwoman and co-CEO, along with co-CEO Nick Khan.

“Our global audience can take comfort in knowing WWE will continue to entertain you with the same fervor, dedication, and passion as always,” he said.

Roanoke River Weather On The Water