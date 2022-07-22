Hometown Local
Virginia community colleges’ tuition to remain the same for 5th year in a row

By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Tuition and fees for community colleges in Virginia will stay the same for the upcoming school year. This is the fifth year in a row they have been able to maintain costs.

Piedmont Virginia Community College President Jean Runyon says affordable education is critical.

“The affordability really goes a long way, ensuring that those who want to earn a college degree or credential can do so,” Runyon said.

Governor Glenn Youngkin and the General Assembly made a state budget to ensure no changes were made to tuition and fees.

“Well, we’re so grateful to the governor and Virginia General Assembly,” Blue Ridge Community College President John Downey said. “Really worked really hard to provide colleges and universities, especially community colleges, with sufficient funding so that we didn’t have to raise tuition this year.”

Many students work multiple jobs or provide for their families while getting a degree.

“So overcoming those challenges means that we try to help them by keeping the costs as steady as possible over the years,” Downey said.

Downey believes affordable education can make a positive impact on individuals.

“Having that college education, whether it’s an associate’s degree or a bachelor’s degree, makes a huge difference to the rest of your life in terms of a salary that leads to them,” he said.

Community colleges are hoping to keep a stable tuition for years to come.

“We want to do everything we can to make education affordable so that students can actually achieve that academic professional and personal enrichment,” Runyon said.

