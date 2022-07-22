Virginia Housing grant will help speed up public housing projects in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Housing announced in early July it was awarding $46 million to redevelopment and housing authorities across the commonwealth. The one-time grants are specifically to help current and future public housing projects.

“This is kind of a one-time infusion really meant to jump-start a lot of that transformation and redevelopment activity,” said Chris Thompson, director of strategic housing for Virginia Housing.

“It’s going to allow us really to actually complete a lot of our capital fund projects this year. So projects we maybe had slated for two years from today, we’ll be able to complete this year due to this funding,” said David Bustamante, executive director for the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

$3,836,496 of that $46 million will be coming to the Star City.

“This money will be used to do the second phase of the window replacement at Melrose Towers, we’re also going to replace six HVAC units at Melrose Towers, we’re going to do window replacements at Bluestone Park, window replacements at Hunt Manor. We’re going to replace the boilers at Hunt Manor which are about 50 years old; we’re going to replace the boilers at Bluestone Park, which are also about 40 years old,” said Bustamante.

RRHA serves more than 5,500 families in Roanoke. This grant money will allow them to continue their mission of offering affordable housing to residents.

“The lack of affordable housing in Roanoke City is as great of an issue as it is worldwide. So any money that we receive, we are also going to be trying to develop more affordable housing, or find ways to partner with other agencies to also bring more affordable housing to Roanoke City,” said Bustamante.

