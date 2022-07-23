Hometown Local
2nd annual Botetourt Tomato Festival on Saturday

By Will Thomas
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2nd annual Botetourt Tomato Festival makes its return on Saturday.

Hosted by the Botetourt Farmers Market, the event began as a celebration of agriculture in the area. There will be free tomato tastings, vendors, live music, contests and more.

The organizers saw a lot of history on display from residents in 2021, which they hope to continue to see for years to come.

“Seeing the residents come out and being able to connect directly to this is amazing,” said Mallory White, president of the Botetourt Farmers Market.

The festival runs from 8:30 in the morning to noon on Saturday at the Daleville Town Center. For more information, you can find the event page here.

