Botetourt hold 2nd annual Tomato Festival Saturday morning

BOTETOURT CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Families and farmers are celebrating tomatoes in Botetourt County.

This is the second year the Botetourt Famers Market hosted the event.

It featured live music, vendors, free tomato tastings, and a tomato sandwich competition.

We talked to the winner Jason Bailey who shared his first place recipe.

”It is a sunflower seed and honey bread with a fried green tomato and a pink lady tomato on top with romaine lettuce and a Tasaki sauce,” explained Bailey.

Several judges helped pick the best sandwich. One of those taste testers included our very own Robin Reed.

