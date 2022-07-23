Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Botetourt hold 2nd annual Tomato Festival Saturday morning

This is the second year the Botetourt Famers Market hosted the event.
This is the second year the Botetourt Famers Market hosted the event.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Families and farmers are celebrating tomatoes in Botetourt County.

This is the second year the Botetourt Famers Market hosted the event.

It featured live music, vendors, free tomato tastings, and a tomato sandwich competition.

We talked to the winner Jason Bailey who shared his first place recipe.

”It is a sunflower seed and honey bread with a fried green tomato and a pink lady tomato on top with romaine lettuce and a Tasaki sauce,” explained Bailey.

Several judges helped pick the best sandwich. One of those taste testers included our very own Robin Reed.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at Jackson Park in Roanoke Friday morning.
Woman found shot dead at park in Roanoke
Nicholas Davis mugshot
Names released of two killed in Rocky Mount crash; man arrested for DWI
Delta 8
Blue Ridge Poison Control noted spikes in Delta-8 THC calls
HSUS Animal Rescue Team members and volunteers carry beagles into the organization’s care and...
Photos: 400-plus beagles removed from breeding facility in Virginia by Humane Society
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral

Latest News

This is the seventh year Roanoke has won
City of Roanoke wins All-American Awards
The SWVA Shop has created a t-shirt supporting relief efforts in Buchanan Count
SWVA Shop designs shirt supporting Buchanan County relief efforts
Smoke on the Mountain awards
Smoke on the Mountain returns to Galax
FILE - Former MLB and NFL player Bo Jackson, watches Auburn and Clemson practice before an NCAA...
Touched by Uvalde, Bo Jackson donated to pay for funerals