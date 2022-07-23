Botetourt hold 2nd annual Tomato Festival Saturday morning
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOTETOURT CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Families and farmers are celebrating tomatoes in Botetourt County.
This is the second year the Botetourt Famers Market hosted the event.
It featured live music, vendors, free tomato tastings, and a tomato sandwich competition.
We talked to the winner Jason Bailey who shared his first place recipe.
”It is a sunflower seed and honey bread with a fried green tomato and a pink lady tomato on top with romaine lettuce and a Tasaki sauce,” explained Bailey.
Several judges helped pick the best sandwich. One of those taste testers included our very own Robin Reed.
