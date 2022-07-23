Hometown Local
Famous Harlem Globetrotter to coach children in Martinsville

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A famous Harlem Globetrotter is coming to Martinsville to work with kids on their basketball skills.

Michael Jarrett’s 3rd annual basketball clinic will be held at the Martinsville YMCA this Monday and Tuesday.

One of the coaches will be 7′8″ George Bell, former Harlem Globetrotter and the tallest man in America.

The clinic will focus on teaching kids basketball fundamentals as well as life skills.

“This community like all communities has children and they need something to do. They need mentors and positive input from us as adults,” said Michael Jarrett, basketball clinic organizer.

The clinic is for boys and girls ages 6 to 16.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the clinic starts at 10 a.m.

The cost for the clinic is $20 for one day or $30 for both days.

