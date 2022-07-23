Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Hartigan reflects on eventful college baseball career

Conor Hartigan’s college baseball career featured both success and setbacks.
Conor Hartigan’s college baseball career featured both success and setbacks.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Conor Hartigan’s college baseball career featured both success and setbacks.

The Winchester native’s time on a college diamond came to an end in June as a member of the Virginia Tech baseball team. Hartigan started 44 games and drove in 32 runs for the Hokies, who earned the No. 4 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and came within a win of advancing to the Men’s College World Series in Omaha.

“The offense we had was so good,” said Hartigan. “The guys that we had on the mound did their job. It was crazy. I thought we were unstoppable to be honest.”

Prior to playing in Blacksburg, Hartigan spent four years as a member of the James Madison baseball team where he posted a batting average of .304 to go along with nine home runs and 54 RBI.

“I loved it there on and off the field. It was a lot of my best friends that I played with there,” said Hartigan.

When healthy, Hartigan was a middle-of-the-order hitter for the Dukes. However, health was an issue. Hartigan played in just 80 games across four seasons at JMU due to multiple injuries and the impacts of COVID-19 on scheduling.

“That was the hardest thing to battle for me. For sure, just the injuries. Like, never ending,” said Hartigan. “I tell myself all the time, I think I love the game more than my body will even let me at times, which is pretty sad.”

The injuries slowed Hartigan and limited his ability to make an impact for the Dukes. But he’s happy he was able to finish his college career by contributing to the Hokies’ success in 2022 after transferring from James Madison.

“My college career just seems so unfortunate,” said Hartigan. “I was fortunate but it was unfortunate. I felt like there could’ve been more to be done. I wish I was healthier but blessed to be in the spot that I am in now.”

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at Jackson Park in Roanoke Friday morning.
Woman found shot dead at park in Roanoke
Nicholas Davis mugshot
Names released of two killed in Rocky Mount crash; man arrested for DWI
Delta 8
Blue Ridge Poison Control noted spikes in Delta-8 THC calls
HSUS Animal Rescue Team members and volunteers carry beagles into the organization’s care and...
Photos: 400-plus beagles removed from breeding facility in Virginia by Humane Society
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2010 file photo, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks to an...
Vince McMahon retires from WWE amid hush money investigation
A Look At The Fate Of The VT Homerun Hammer
A Look At The Fate Of The VT Homerun Hammer
Virginia Tech Homerun Hammer
Fate of Virginia Tech homerun hammer celebration lies in NCAA vote
FILE - Former MLB and NFL player Bo Jackson, watches Auburn and Clemson practice before an NCAA...
Touched by Uvalde, Bo Jackson donated to pay for funerals