Hartigan reflects on eventful college baseball career

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Conor Hartigan’s college baseball career featured both success and setbacks.

The Winchester native’s time on a college diamond came to an end in June as a member of the Virginia Tech baseball team. Hartigan started 44 games and drove in 32 runs for the Hokies, who earned the No. 4 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and came within a win of advancing to the Men’s College World Series in Omaha.

“The offense we had was so good,” said Hartigan. “The guys that we had on the mound did their job. It was crazy. I thought we were unstoppable to be honest.”

Prior to playing in Blacksburg, Hartigan spent four years as a member of the James Madison baseball team where he posted a batting average of .304 to go along with nine home runs and 54 RBI.

“I loved it there on and off the field. It was a lot of my best friends that I played with there,” said Hartigan.

When healthy, Hartigan was a middle-of-the-order hitter for the Dukes. However, health was an issue. Hartigan played in just 80 games across four seasons at JMU due to multiple injuries and the impacts of COVID-19 on scheduling.

“That was the hardest thing to battle for me. For sure, just the injuries. Like, never ending,” said Hartigan. “I tell myself all the time, I think I love the game more than my body will even let me at times, which is pretty sad.”

The injuries slowed Hartigan and limited his ability to make an impact for the Dukes. But he’s happy he was able to finish his college career by contributing to the Hokies’ success in 2022 after transferring from James Madison.

“My college career just seems so unfortunate,” said Hartigan. “I was fortunate but it was unfortunate. I felt like there could’ve been more to be done. I wish I was healthier but blessed to be in the spot that I am in now.”

