Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

K-9 praised in drug bust of $1.5 million of meth

Authorities in Florida report a police K-9 helped the team with a $1.5 million drug bust.
Authorities in Florida report a police K-9 helped the team with a $1.5 million drug bust.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida are praising the work of a police K-9 after he helped in a major meth bust.

The Florida Highway Patrol in Orlando shared a photo this week of K-9 Rico standing with several bags of methamphetamine that they say were seized in a recent search.

The department reported that Rico sniffed out 45 pounds of the illegal drug with a street value of $1.5 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at Jackson Park in Roanoke Friday morning.
Woman found shot dead at park in Roanoke
Nicholas Davis mugshot
Names released of two killed in Rocky Mount crash; man arrested for DWI
Delta 8
Blue Ridge Poison Control noted spikes in Delta-8 THC calls
Police lights.
One injured in crash involving Franklin County Sheriff’s Office vehicle
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Imani Stephens, 11, from Missouri City.
Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old in Texas
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
Two children in U.S. diagnosed with monkeypox, officials say
FILE PHOTO - Experts don’t agree on the likely path of the virus. Some fear that it's becoming...
Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in US
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2010 file photo, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks to an...
Vince McMahon retires from WWE amid hush money investigation