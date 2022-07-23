Hometown Local
Local emergency official hit by vehicle in Williamsburg

(WJHG)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An emergency official with the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department is in the hospital after a crash involving a drunk driver in Williamsburg early Saturday morning.

According to the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department, he was leaving his vehicle to check on injuries in the other vehicle, then was run over by that vehicle.

The victim also works with Gretna Fire & Rescue.

He was in critical condition when flown to a facility for treatment.

