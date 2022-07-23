Hometown Local
Lynchburg Police investigate shooting near Greenhaus Beer Garden

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are investigating a shooting that took place behind Greenhaus Beer Garden early Saturday morning.

Police say around 1:20 a.m., officers were on foot patrol near the intersection of 12th and Main streets when they heard gunshots.

Officers entered the parking lot behind the bar and found a man who had been shot in the lower leg. Police say the man was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Police are looking for whomever is involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Campbell at (434) 485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

