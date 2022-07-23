Near record temperatures expected this weekend
A front brings slightly cooler temperatures next week
- Temperatures climb a bit higher this weekend
- Heat index values this weekend near 105-110°
- More active pattern could set up next week
DANGEROUS HEAT THIS WEEKEND
High pressure continues to bring dry conditions while allowing us to hold onto hot temperatures. Temperatures soar into the mid-to-upper 90s for the weekend. Sunday will be the hottest day where some areas may approach (or hit!) 100°F. Once you factor in even just a little humidity, it’s going to feel closer to 105-110°. Heat alerts may be issued for this weekend and on Monday.
A cluster of storms near Chicago this morning could bring a few storms into the region later today. This complex will be losing steam, but if a storm impacts your hometown gusty winds plus heavy rain are possible. At this time mountain locations have the best chance for any storms.
If you have to work outside don’t forget to take several breaks, stay hydrated and find some air conditioning from time to time to try and stay cool. Also, be sure to check on your family members and also be aware your pet’s paws could burn in a matter of minutes in this heat.
NEXT WEEK
The hot weather has no plans to end even as we start the new week. A cold front will finally move toward the region late Monday into Tuesday bringing scattered showers and storms along with temperatures falling close to average once again by Tuesday. Some models are showing that front stalling and bringing more rain chances through the week.
TRACKING THE TROPICS
The NHC has no outlook for any storms in the next 5 days.
