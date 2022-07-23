Hometown Local
Near record temperatures expected this weekend

A front brings slightly cooler temperatures next week
Near record heat expected through the weekend.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Temperatures climb a bit higher this weekend
  • Heat index values this weekend near 105-110°
  • More active pattern could set up next week

DANGEROUS HEAT THIS WEEKEND

High pressure continues to bring dry conditions while allowing us to hold onto hot temperatures. Temperatures soar into the mid-to-upper 90s for the weekend. Sunday will be the hottest day where some areas may approach (or hit!) 100°F. Once you factor in even just a little humidity, it’s going to feel closer to 105-110°. Heat alerts may be issued for this weekend and on Monday.

Temperatures continue to soar this weekend.
Temperatures continue to soar this weekend.(WDBJ Weather)

A cluster of storms near Chicago this morning could bring a few storms into the region later today. This complex will be losing steam, but if a storm impacts your hometown gusty winds plus heavy rain are possible. At this time mountain locations have the best chance for any storms.

A storm complex could bring a few storms this evening.
A storm complex could bring a few storms this evening.(WDBJ Weather)

If you have to work outside don’t forget to take several breaks, stay hydrated and find some air conditioning from time to time to try and stay cool. Also, be sure to check on your family members and also be aware your pet’s paws could burn in a matter of minutes in this heat.

Signs of heat illness
Signs of heat illness(WDBJ Weather)
Be sure to watch out for your pets this weekend as surface temperatures climb well above 100°...
Be sure to watch out for your pets this weekend as surface temperatures climb well above 100° this weekend.(WDBJ7)

NEXT WEEK

The hot weather has no plans to end even as we start the new week. A cold front will finally move toward the region late Monday into Tuesday bringing scattered showers and storms along with temperatures falling close to average once again by Tuesday. Some models are showing that front stalling and bringing more rain chances through the week.

An active pattern could bring storms next week.
An active pattern could bring storms next week.(WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC has no outlook for any storms in the next 5 days.

Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.

