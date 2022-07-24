Hometown Local
Altavista Police Department is refunding tickets issued by school zone cameras

Altavista school zone speed cameras
Altavista school zone speed cameras(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Altavista Police Department is taking action to correct issues with the speed zone cameras in school zones.

Over 700 tickets were issued by the cameras after June 6 to those going at least 10 over the speed limit.

Chief Tommy Merricks says the school zone cameras were put in place to ensure the safety of school children.

The police department has decided to void the tickets that had not been paid yet and issue refunds for those tickets that had already been paid.

The decision comes after signage issues and questions from the community on times that the lights were and were not flashing.

“We expected some hiccups because this is a brand new program. This is the first one I’m aware of in the state of Virginia. We didn’t have anything to go by. We kind of had to learn as we went,” said Tommy Merricks, Altavista Chief of Police.

The refunds should be issued between 5 to 10 business days after July 21.

The police department is hoping to have the program modified and put back into place by August 16.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

