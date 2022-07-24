Hot again today with a stray storm

Near record heat again today

Front brings storms on Monday

Front lingers bringing more storms this week

DANGEROUS HEAT CONTINUES

The heat continues to be the main headline for today. Highs will be in the 90s for most, with locations to the east in the upper 90s. Once you factor in even just a little humidity, it’s going to feel closer to 100-105°+. An isolated storm is possible today, but a more active pattern is expected for the work week.

Hot and humid with an isolated storm possible. (WDBJ Weather)

If you have to work outside don’t forget to take several breaks, stay hydrated and find some air conditioning from time to time to try and stay cool. Also, be sure to check on your family members and also be aware your pet’s paws could burn in a matter of minutes in this heat.

Signs of heat illness (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

These near record temperatures look to ease a bit with a more active storm pattern moving in this week. Highs on Monday will be a touch cooler in the upper 80s and low-mid 90s. By Monday afternoon a front will sink into the region from the North bringing scattered storms. This could become a stationary front and bring storm chance for much of the work week. Biggest weather threat next week will be the possibility for flooding.

Daily storm chances return for the work week. (WDBJ Weather)

At this time there is a chance on Monday and Tuesday for strong to severe storms. If we see any severe storms the greatest threat would be damaging winds.

Severe outlook for Monday and Tuesday. (WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC has no outlook for any storms in the next 5 days.

