Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office investigating robbery and assault

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery and assault in the Pickaway Road area.

The Pittsylvania County 911 Center got the call just before 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 23.

Deputies say they responded to find an elderly woman with a hand wound.

Deputies say someone broke into the home then robbed and assaulted the victim by stabbing her in the hand.

The victim is in the hospital for treatment.

K-9 unites from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and Danville Police Office helped with the investigation.

Deputies will be in the area on Sunday to follow up on any leads.

Anyone with information about this criminal act is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Crimestoppers at 800-791-0044. If your information leads to the arrest of an individual and/or recovery of property for another, you may qualify for a cash reward. You do not have to give your name and/or phone number to qualify for the cash reward of up to $5,000

