Rabid fox found in Danville

Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A rabid fox that has bitten at least two people has been caught and is positive for rabies.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, it was found near Mount Cross Road and Tyler Avenue on July 21.

Anyone that received a bite or scratch, or was otherwise exposed to saliva from a fox around that time should seek care at the closest emergency department immediately. Rabies is 100 percent deadly when symptoms begin, but can be prevented if treatment starts immediately after exposure.

Under Virginia law, all domestic pets are to be vaccinated against rabies.

Utilize the following steps to protect families and pets:

“· Avoid contact with wild animals, such as raccoons and skunks, or stray cats and dogs;

· Do not feed wild animals or stray cats and dogs;

· Report stray animals to your local animal control agency;

· Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home; and

· Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.”

Visit the Virginia Department of Health website or contact 434-766-9828 with questions.

