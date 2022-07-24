Reassessment team to begin visiting Pitt. Co. properties Monday

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County residents can expect to see representatives of Pearson’s Appraisal Service, Inc. throughout the area beginning Monday, July 25 as they estimate each property’s fair market value.

The county has retained Pearson’s to perform its reassessment of real estate that will become effective on January 1, 2024. The Code of Virginia states that each locality is to periodically perform this real estate gauge in order “to determine each property’s fair market value and to equalize each property’s value in relation to similar properties.”

The County says the Pearson team will be making their way around in vehicles with clearly marked signage and be carrying photo identification as they evaluate County properties and residences. They will be taking pictures and measurements to aid in determining fair market value.

The team will not enter any residences.

The field assessments are expected to be concluded by August 2023, with notices mailed to property owners of proposed value changes around October. These will also include details on how appeals can be made.

Any additional comments or concerns from residents can be relayed by contacting Pittsylvania County at 434-432-3581 or Pearson’s at 804-560-9200 with information.

