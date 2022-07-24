Ukrainian, Charlottesville business owner fundraises for war relief supplies
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Denys Kobzan owns Mister Fix on the downtown mall. He’s a Ukrainian, American who recently relocated his in-laws to the states.
He first reached out to the Charlottesville community for help when the war with Russia began.
He sold more than $1k dollars in T-shirts in his store to raise money for people in Ukraine. Now he wants to thank people who have pitched in.
