Ukrainian, Charlottesville business owner fundraises for war relief supplies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Denys Kobzan owns Mister Fix on the downtown mall. He’s a Ukrainian, American who recently relocated his in-laws to the states.

He first reached out to the Charlottesville community for help when the war with Russia began.

He sold more than $1k dollars in T-shirts in his store to raise money for people in Ukraine. Now he wants to thank people who have pitched in.

