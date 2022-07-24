Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Ukrainian, Charlottesville business owner fundraises for war relief supplies

Stand With Ukraine shirts
Stand With Ukraine shirts(wvir)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Denys Kobzan owns Mister Fix on the downtown mall. He’s a Ukrainian, American who recently relocated his in-laws to the states.

He first reached out to the Charlottesville community for help when the war with Russia began.

He sold more than $1k dollars in T-shirts in his store to raise money for people in Ukraine. Now he wants to thank people who have pitched in.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Two drivers dead after crash in Montgomery County
Pittsylvania County assault and robbery
99-year-old Pittsylvania County woman assaulted during home invasion
George Bell alongside other coaches at the clinic
Famous Harlem Globetrotter to coach children in Martinsville
Emergency official hit by driver in Williamsburg
Altavista school zone speed cameras
Altavista Police Department refunding tickets issued by school zone cameras

Latest News

New Taubman Exhibit Features Fralin Collection
The vaccine is for adults who have not been vaccinated
CDC approves Novavax vaccine and Virginia expects shipment in early August
More than half of the counties are seeing high transmission of cases
All of southwest Virginia is in the ‘high’ or ‘medium’ transmission level of COVID-19
Governor Glenn Youngkin pictured at the Walmart at 11400 West Broad Street in Glen Allen...
Youngkin commemorates ‘National Hire A Veteran Day’
Alleged sex offenders targeted by phone scammers pretending to be police