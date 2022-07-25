Hometown Local
7@four: Birding Backpack programs bring bird clubs, libraries together

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Join in on the partnership between local libraries and bird clubs with one of the Birding Backpack programs.

Maxine Fraade with the Roanoke Valley Bird Club joined the 7@four crew on Monday to talk about the efforts to bring bird watching to new audiences.

Additional information can be found on the Roanoke Valley Bird Club website.

