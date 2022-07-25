Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

A.P. Hill removal plans in Richmond now under legal challenge

A legal challenge is being mounted against the City of Richmond's plans to remove the final...
A legal challenge is being mounted against the City of Richmond's plans to remove the final confederate statue still standing.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A legal challenge is being mounted against the City of Richmond’s plans to remove the final confederate statue still standing.

A.P. Hill, a general, killed in the Civil War, is buried under the statue, which sits at the intersection of Hermitage and Laburnum on the city’s north side.

Under the law, the city had to petition a judge to get permission to remove Hill’s remains. Earlier this month, a group of Hill’s descendants objected, not to the removal itself, but to what happens to the large granite marker.

“Are the people who have identified their selves as defendants truly defendants? That’s a question of whether they have a right to participate in objecting to the city’s plans,” said Steven Benjamin, NBC12 Legal Analyst.

Those descendants want control of it and don’t want the statue or marker going to The Black History Museum, which has taken control of all the other Confederate monuments removed in the city.

“Ordinarily, the question surrounding the A.P. Hill monument would be whether this was a grave marker that is meant to identify the person whose remains are beneath the marker or whether it’s a monument to something else,” said Benjamin.

Benjamin says the marker/monument debate may become moot since the city owns the circle, and different cemetery rules could apply.

“So, it does appear that if this city property and it is, that’s what’s been alleged, then the city has the right to determine what to do with that property,” said Benjamin.

Hill’s remains are slated to be taken to a Culpeper cemetery, where he was originally from.

A court hearing is not yet set. So far, no comment from the attorneys involved in the case.

View the entire petition HERE.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Two drivers dead after crash in Montgomery County
Pittsylvania County assault and robbery
99-year-old Pittsylvania County woman assaulted during home invasion
George Bell alongside other coaches at the clinic
Famous Harlem Globetrotter to coach children in Martinsville
Emergency official hit by driver in Williamsburg
Altavista school zone speed cameras
Altavista Police Department refunding tickets issued by school zone cameras

Latest News

The vaccine is for adults who have not been vaccinated
CDC approves Novavax vaccine and Virginia expects shipment in early August
More than half of the counties are seeing high transmission of cases
All of southwest Virginia is in the ‘high’ or ‘medium’ transmission level of COVID-19
Governor Glenn Youngkin pictured at the Walmart at 11400 West Broad Street in Glen Allen...
Youngkin commemorates ‘National Hire A Veteran Day’
Alleged sex offenders targeted by phone scammers pretending to be police