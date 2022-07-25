Hometown Local
Botetourt County Historical Museum opens in new location

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can celebrate the new location of the Botetourt County Historical Museum.

The Executive Director of the Botetourt County Historical Society, Lynsey Allie, said the museum had to relocate from the original spot because of renovations at the courthouse.

It’s at 26 East Main Street in Fincastle.

Allie said it’s new location is in what’s known as the Gray house.

The museum highlights so much of Botetourt County’s history including a connection to Lewis and Clark.

Even if you’ve been to the museum before, you might find something different in this new location.

“We’re trying to highlight different artifacts that maybe have not always been out previously at our other locations and we’ve trying to hopefully being in new exhibits and do different things,” said Allie.

The ribbon cutting celebration starts at 5 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

