CDC approves Novavax vaccine and Virginia expects shipment in early August

The vaccine is for adults who have not been vaccinated
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As COVID cases continue to increase, the CDC approved another vaccine.

The Novavax vaccine can be used as a primary series option for adults. Novavax uses protein technology for the immunization rather than the mRNA technology found in Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Carilion Clinic’s system director of pharmacy explained having a vaccine that uses protein technology may help with hesitancy toward getting vaccinated.

“Novavax is another option because it is a traditional pathway vaccine,” Chad Alvarez said. “Tetanus, hepatitis, all of those vaccines are protein based like the Novavax. Having as many options available to get as many people vaccinated is always a good thing.”

Novavax is meant for adults who have not been vaccinated yet.

Nearly 20,000 doses should be arriving into Virginia by the beginning of August.

