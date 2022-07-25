Hometown Local
Daily storm chances return for the week

Isolated flooding is a main concern
A front brings scattered storms through the work week.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
  • A front brings scattered storms later today
  • Front lingers bringing daily storm chance this week
  • Strong to severe storms are possible

MONDAY

Mild and humid this morning and temperatures look to warm quickly. Highs in the 80s and low 90s are expected with increasing clouds. A front will sinks into the region from the North bringing scattered storms this afternoon and tapering off in the evening.

Hot and humid with scattered storms.
Hot and humid with scattered storms.(WDBJ Weather)

The SPC has issued a MARGINAL risk of strong to severe storms for parts of the region this afternoon and evening. The greatest threat could be damaging winds near storms and localized flooding. At this time this looks possible for the next few days and could extend into the end of the week.

Strong storms are possible the next few days.
Strong storms are possible the next few days.(WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEK AHEAD

Models are pointing towards the front becoming stationary across the region allowing storm chances for much of the work week. Biggest weather threat this week will be the possibility for flooding.

Front lingers nearby this week.
Front lingers nearby this week.(WDBJ Weather)

Rainfall totals throughout the work week will be anywhere from 1-2″+. Isolated higher amounts are possible. The greatest chance for higher totals could be just to the west.

Flooding could be a concern through the work week.
Flooding could be a concern through the work week.(WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC has no outlook for any storms in the next 5 days.

Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.

