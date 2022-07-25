Daily storm chances return for the week
Isolated flooding is a main concern
- A front brings scattered storms later today
- Front lingers bringing daily storm chance this week
- Strong to severe storms are possible
MONDAY
Mild and humid this morning and temperatures look to warm quickly. Highs in the 80s and low 90s are expected with increasing clouds. A front will sinks into the region from the North bringing scattered storms this afternoon and tapering off in the evening.
The SPC has issued a MARGINAL risk of strong to severe storms for parts of the region this afternoon and evening. The greatest threat could be damaging winds near storms and localized flooding. At this time this looks possible for the next few days and could extend into the end of the week.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Models are pointing towards the front becoming stationary across the region allowing storm chances for much of the work week. Biggest weather threat this week will be the possibility for flooding.
Rainfall totals throughout the work week will be anywhere from 1-2″+. Isolated higher amounts are possible. The greatest chance for higher totals could be just to the west.
TRACKING THE TROPICS
The NHC has no outlook for any storms in the next 5 days.
