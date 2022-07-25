Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Former Harlem Globetrotter coaches kids at Martinsville Basketball Clinic

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Michael Jarrett’s 3rd annual basketball clinic took place at the Martinsville YMCA Monday morning and will continue on Tuesday.

The camp is for boys and girls ages 6 to 16.

“Like everywhere else, kids need something to do instead of sitting in front of the computer. School starts back in a coupe of weeks, so I wanted to do it before school starts,” said Michael Jarrett, basketball clinic organizer.

The camp includes several experienced coaches who played basketball in college.

The most notable of the coaches is 7′ 8″ George Bell, former Harlem Globetrotter.

“The kids are so amazed at my stature. When they see me, they want to know how tall I am, can I touch the rim, can I dunk, how’d I get so big. Those are the basic questions I get from the kids,” said George Bell, former Harlem Globetrotter.

He hopes his stature leaves a lasting impression on the kids.

“We’re just here to have fun,” said Bell. “I’m enjoying my time in Martinsville. I hope this turns out great for the kids as something they will never forget. Being the tallest man in America, I think they’ll never forget it.”

Last year, about 40 kids came to the camp. This year, there were more than 70.

“It worked out well because we had a lot of little kids, we had big kids,” said Bell. “Everybody had fun, everybody learned a lot about basketball and learned life skills. Most of them are coming back tomorrow.”

The clinic is Tuesday morning from 10 to noon. Registration begins at 9.

The cost for the clinic is $20.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two drivers dead after crash in Montgomery County
Pittsylvania County assault and robbery
99-year-old Pittsylvania County woman assaulted during home invasion
George Bell alongside other coaches at the clinic
Famous Harlem Globetrotter to coach children in Martinsville
Emergency official hit by driver in Williamsburg
Altavista school zone speed cameras
Altavista Police Department refunding tickets issued by school zone cameras

Latest News

Harlem Globetrotter At Basketball Camp Monday
George Bell alongside other coaches at the clinic
Famous Harlem Globetrotter to coach children in Martinsville
A Look Towards Martinsville Basketball Event
Globetrotter Coaches at Martinsville Basketball Event
Conor Hartigan’s college baseball career featured both success and setbacks.
Hartigan reflects on eventful college baseball career