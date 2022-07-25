Former Harlem Globetrotter coaches kids at Martinsville Basketball Clinic

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Michael Jarrett’s 3rd annual basketball clinic took place at the Martinsville YMCA Monday morning and will continue on Tuesday.

The camp is for boys and girls ages 6 to 16.

“Like everywhere else, kids need something to do instead of sitting in front of the computer. School starts back in a coupe of weeks, so I wanted to do it before school starts,” said Michael Jarrett, basketball clinic organizer.

The camp includes several experienced coaches who played basketball in college.

The most notable of the coaches is 7′ 8″ George Bell, former Harlem Globetrotter.

“The kids are so amazed at my stature. When they see me, they want to know how tall I am, can I touch the rim, can I dunk, how’d I get so big. Those are the basic questions I get from the kids,” said George Bell, former Harlem Globetrotter.

He hopes his stature leaves a lasting impression on the kids.

“We’re just here to have fun,” said Bell. “I’m enjoying my time in Martinsville. I hope this turns out great for the kids as something they will never forget. Being the tallest man in America, I think they’ll never forget it.”

Last year, about 40 kids came to the camp. This year, there were more than 70.

“It worked out well because we had a lot of little kids, we had big kids,” said Bell. “Everybody had fun, everybody learned a lot about basketball and learned life skills. Most of them are coming back tomorrow.”

The clinic is Tuesday morning from 10 to noon. Registration begins at 9.

The cost for the clinic is $20.

