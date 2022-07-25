Henry County is working to enhance its election security

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County is participating in a new program to enhance its election security.

The new Virginia Cyber Navigator Internship Program is a collaboration between local universities and the Virginia Department of Elections.

The two interns involved in the program are cyber security students from VCU.

The goal of the program is to assess and improve the cybersecurity of local registrar offices while also educating students.

“I think having trust in an electoral system is one of the most basic things the government should do. If the people can’t trust that their votes are being counted and tallied correctly, then they’re going to lose interest in voting all together and overall that leads to less civic involvement,” said Brandon Martin, Henry County Public Information Officer.

The interns will work with the registrars office and the information systems department to assess and improve the voting machines and security software.

The program will take place over the course of two months during the summer.

