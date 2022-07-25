Monday is End of Watch for Franklin County K9

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Release) - A retired Franklin County Sheriff’s K9 deputy is being put to sleep Monday.

A statement from the sheriff’s office reads, “It is with great sadness to announce that this coming Monday, July 25th will be End of Watch for (Retired) K-9 Rex. At 15 years old, K-9 Rex is experiencing mobility issues that are hindering his quality of life. It has come time for Rex to cross the Rainbow Bridge.”

1st Lieutenant Terry Dameron received Rex in 2011 when Rex was three years old, after beginning his K9 career with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, according to Franklin County. Rex worked with Dameron at Rocky Mount PD and went to the Office of the Sheriff with Dameron, and continued as his partner until his retirement in 2016. During their partnership, Rex had “many utilizations, tracks, locating of drugs, and apprehensions,” according to the sheriff’s office.

In 2017, Rex came out of retirement and became Investigator Tim Burton’s K9 partner, leading to narcotics seizures and assisting in the captures of multiple people.

A statement from the sheriff’s office reads, “Throughout Rex’s career, he kept both of his handlers from harm numerous times. Whether his bark or his bite, he made sure Dameron and Burton always went home. Blood, sweat and tears were all shed by both handlers and Rex alike, and created a bond like no other. Rex has a special bond with each one of them and always completed the task he was given, without hesitation. The legend of K-9 Rex exists due to his resilience and energy that was brought forth in any situation. Rex could go from 0-100 one moment, yet be calm enough to allow a small child to hug him the next. His gentle and protective nature is surely special and unique, as not all Malinois’ are like that.”

“K9 Rex is a 15-year-old Belgian Malinois,” said Investigator Tim Burton. “His coloring is Fawn, the most beautiful reddish tan. His ears are like radar beacons; when they are up, the game is on. He always enjoyed naps while working. If you were eating in the car, you had better be quick to put food in your mouth or he was going to enjoy the tasty treat for you. He has lived a long and meaningful life, touching the hearts of many in the community. He has lived his retired days enjoying long walks, tennis balls, and too many treats, all while watching his favorite TV shows, “COPS” and “Law & Order.”.K9 Rex has never been just a partner; he has and always will be part of the family, and a hole will most definitely be felt with his departure.”

