New River Valley Fair hoping to match 2021 crowd

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Valley Fair is opening its gates for the first time, this year July 25.

Organizers say last year around 24,000 people attended the fair, so the goal is to have similar numbers again at the end of this week.

The New River Valley Fair is back in Dublin July 25-30.

“If we can’t satisfy what you’re looking for one of the six nights, I don’t know that you can be satisfied,” NRV Fair Association President Malcom Boothe said.

The fair will serve up some fried food with a side of family-friendly fun all week.

“I like to think of this as a youth development,” Boothe said. “This is a place for youth to get their feet under and experience agriculture, or people that aren’t rural kids to see what it is.

He says the fair is a place where kids can learn about animals and agriculture, from people like Rachel Glass whose goats are on display.

“It’s a great experience to educate the public about our animals and it’s just all around great fun,” Glass said.

She says the fair can show people the benefits farms provide.

“These are family farms that are here, not like factory farms,” Glass said.

For Boothe, keeping all attendees safe is the top priority at this year’s fair.

“We work with the Sheriff’s Department, the local fire departments, the EMS,” he said. “They’re setting up a cooling tent for the first time this year if people get overheated, so that could be taken care of right here on the grounds.”

The fair is open Monday through Thursday 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m., Friday 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. and Saturday 2 p.m. until 11 p.m.

