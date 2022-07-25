One dead after crashing into trees in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville native died Sunday after a crash in Henry County Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the accident occurred at 10:09 a.m. on Beaver Creek Dr, one-tenth of a mile north of Kings Mountain Rd.

The driver of a Dodge R-15 was driving north on Beaver Creek Dr, when police say they drove off the right side of the road and hit several trees. No information has been released regarding the driver’s condition.

The passenger, 41-year-old Melissa Ann Key, was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she later died from injuries sustained in the crash. Police say they’re unsure whether Key was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

