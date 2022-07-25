Pulaski organizations collecting school supplies

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski is partnering with T.G. Howard Community Center to make sure kids have school supplies this fall.

The organizations have teamed up to collect supplies through August 1.

There are donation bins at the municipal building, T.G. Howard Community Center, the Pulaski Fire Department and the Pulaski Public Works office.

“The biggest things were the backpacks and all the school supplies that would be needed, hand sanitizer, tissues, everything,” said Sonia Ramsey, Community Resource Specialist for the Pulaski Police Department. “As we all know, a school supply list grows and grows every year, so everything that would be needed typically on a regular school supply list.”

The school supplies will be given out to the community at the police department’s National Night Out event August 2 at Jackson Park. The event is from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and supplies will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

