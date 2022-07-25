Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Suspects wanted after Danville bank robbery

Courtesy: Danville Police
Courtesy: Danville Police(Danville Police Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police say they are searching for two suspects that appear to be male and that are in their late teens to twenties after a robbery Monday afternoon at the American National Bank & Trust (1407 South Boston Road).

At around 5 p.m., the two were able to leave with an undisclosed amount of cash while wearing masks covering their lower faces. No weapon was shown, and no injuries were reported. A customer and multiple bank employees were there at the time.

Both suspects were both seen fleeing on foot, one in the east direction and the other in the west direction along South Boston Road.

Contact 434-799-5111 to reach the Danville Police with information that they say is eligible for a cash reward if it leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two drivers dead after crash in Montgomery County
Pittsylvania County assault and robbery
99-year-old Pittsylvania County woman assaulted during home invasion
George Bell alongside other coaches at the clinic
Famous Harlem Globetrotter to coach children in Martinsville
Emergency official hit by driver in Williamsburg
Altavista school zone speed cameras
Altavista Police Department refunding tickets issued by school zone cameras

Latest News

Cybersecurity students from VCU
Henry County is working to enhance its election security
Mountain Valley Pipeline construction
Extension request focuses fresh attention on Mountain Valley Pipeline
Michael Jarrett's 3rd annual basketball clinic
Former Harlem Globetrotter coaches kids at Martinsville Basketball Clinic
Town Of Pulaski Partners With Community Center To Get Donations For School Supplies