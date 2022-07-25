Suspects wanted after Danville bank robbery

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police say they are searching for two suspects that appear to be male and that are in their late teens to twenties after a robbery Monday afternoon at the American National Bank & Trust (1407 South Boston Road).

At around 5 p.m., the two were able to leave with an undisclosed amount of cash while wearing masks covering their lower faces. No weapon was shown, and no injuries were reported. A customer and multiple bank employees were there at the time.

Both suspects were both seen fleeing on foot, one in the east direction and the other in the west direction along South Boston Road.

Contact 434-799-5111 to reach the Danville Police with information that they say is eligible for a cash reward if it leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

