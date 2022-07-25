Taubman exhibition features Fralin collection of American art

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new exhibition at the Taubman Museum of Art features many of the best-known and most influential American artists.

93 works from 64 American artists are now on view at the museum.

Cynthia and Heywood Fralin assembled the collection over 25 years, and it includes paintings by Winslow Homer, Georgia O’Keefe, Norman Rockwell and John Singer Sargent, just to name a few.

Cindy Petersen is the Executive Director of the Taubman Museum of Art.

“And so there’s something for everyone,” Petersen told WDBJ7 in an interview. “And it’s an opportunity to come back a number of times, because we do have audio which features the collector’s lens, and also about the artists and the paintings.”

‘Treasures of American Art: The Cynthia and Heywood Fralin Collection’ will remain on view through September 4.

Admission is free, and open to the public on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

