Woman charged for crash that hurt volunteer firefighter

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been charged after a crash that sent a volunteer firefighter to a hospital with serious injuries.

Valerie N. Gregg, 40 of Newport News, was charged with failure to stop at the scene of a crash for the incident that injured Thomas Page, 43 of Gretna.

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash that took place at 2:25 a.m. July 23, 2022 on Interstate 64 at the 242 mile marker.

Police say Gregg was driving a Mercedes C300 east on 64 and swerved into an adjoining lane, sideswiping a Cadillac Escalade driven by Page. Both drivers pulled onto the shoulder, according to police, to exchange information. As Page was standing on the shoulder, Gregg hit Page with the Mercedes, knocking Page into a travel lane, according to police. She then left the scene, according to police, who found the Mercedes later Saturday morning in Newport News.

Page was taken to Norfolk General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Page is a firefighter with the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department, and works for Gretna Fire and Rescue.

Information earlier released by the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department indicated the driver who hit Page was drunk, and a post by Gretna Fire and Rescue indicated the crash took place in Williamsburg.

Page’s family released the following statement via the Town of Hurt:

My family, Thomas Page and I need major prayers. Early this morning my husband and daughter Emily were involved in a car accident in Williamsburg. It was a drunk driver that hit them. Thomas got out of the vehicle and the drunk driver went to leave the scene and ran over Thomas with her vehicle. Our daughter Emily witnessed the entire event. Emily is not physically injured. Just very traumatized.

Thomas was flown from the scene to a trauma center in Norfolk. He is in critical condition, and not expected to make it. I have faith in God that can change. We are heading to the hospital shortly once everyone gets here to his parents house. It is a several hour drive to the trauma center. Please I beg you to keep us all in your prayers.

