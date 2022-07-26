Hometown Local
AeroFarms expansion creating over 60 new jobs in Pittsylvania County

Aerofarms Breaks Ground
By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - AeroFarms will create 66 jobs and increase the production of greens as part of an operational expansion of its new vertical farm in Pittsylvania County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team.

The farm is 138,670 square feet, the world’s largest indoor vertical farm of its kind, according to Youngkin.

“Virginia continues to be the premier location for companies using technology and innovation to become leaders in their industry by generating massive benefits to consumers and investors,” said Youngkin. “I want to thank AeroFarms for their continued commitment to the Commonwealth and commend Danville-Pittsylvania County for their cooperative and highly-effective approach to economic development that will create new jobs and economic opportunities for Virginians.”

Youngkin’s team says the new hiring commitments are in addition to the 92 jobs pledged previously to be located in Cane Creek Centre, a joint industrial park owned by the City of Danville and Pittsylvania County.

