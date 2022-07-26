Hometown Local
Citizens Academy giving people inside look at local government

Town of Christiansburg
Town of Christiansburg(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Registration is open for the upcoming Citizens Academy in Montgomery County.

It’s in partnership between the Town of Christiansburg and Montgomery County.

Participants will get hands on experience seeing how different government functions operate.

The class is offered over eight weeks and takes place every Wednesday night from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

“An aspect that’s really important to us in planning Citizens Academy is making sure that all the areas have some sort of hands on component so we’re really excited for citizens to be able to come and not just learn and listen, but to be able to actually get involved,” Director of Public Relations for the Town of Christiansburg said.

The program is free and the deadline to apply is August 15th.

The Citizens Academy will start on September 7.

Click here to apply.

