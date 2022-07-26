Donations requested to help beagles pulled from testing facility

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50 beagles recently pulled from a research facility in Cumberland, Virginia are on their way to the Angels of Assisi nonprofit in Roanoke, and donations are being requested to help care for them.

The animal care organization partnered with The Humane Society of the United States to “help bring these dogs to safety,” as they were “being bred to be sold to laboratories for testing,” according to Angels.

Beagles soon to be ready for adoption by Angels of Assisi after being pulled from testing facility (Angels of Assisi)

Angels of Assisi says the dogs will need TLC and medical care before being ready for adoption, and is asking the public to contribute to its Biscuit Fund to help with the dogs’ medical care.

