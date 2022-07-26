Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Donations requested to help beagles pulled from testing facility

Beagles soon to ready for adoption by Angels of Assisi after being pulled from testing facility
Beagles soon to ready for adoption by Angels of Assisi after being pulled from testing facility(Angels of Assisi)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50 beagles recently pulled from a research facility in Cumberland, Virginia are on their way to the Angels of Assisi nonprofit in Roanoke, and donations are being requested to help care for them.

The animal care organization partnered with The Humane Society of the United States to “help bring these dogs to safety,” as they were “being bred to be sold to laboratories for testing,” according to Angels.

Beagles soon to be ready for adoption by Angels of Assisi after being pulled from testing...
Beagles soon to be ready for adoption by Angels of Assisi after being pulled from testing facility(Angels of Assisi)

Angels of Assisi says the dogs will need TLC and medical care before being ready for adoption, and is asking the public to contribute to its Biscuit Fund to help with the dogs’ medical care.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby, reported missing from Roanoke
Missing autistic teen found safe
Franklin County Sheriff's Office K9 Rex
End of Watch commemorated for Franklin County K9
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Franklin County
Two drivers dead after crash in Montgomery County
Altavista school zone speed cameras
Altavista Police Department refunding tickets issued by school zone cameras

Latest News

Town of Christiansburg
Citizens Academy giving people inside look at local government
Pulaski County Administration building
Pulaski County talks audit process
Drivers shoot at each other in Lynchburg roundabout
Courtesy: Jump Into Mystery
7@four: Jump into a murder mystery event at Big Lick Brewing Company