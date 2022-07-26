Floydfest returns to Southwest Virginia

FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - Floydfest kicks off Wednesday with thousands of people arriving to the area.

This Southwest Virginia tradition won’t disappoint music lovers.

John McBroom, the CEO says there will be nine or ten stages with around one hundred bands playing during the five day event.

He also says the event up on the mountain brings in an average of 8,500 to 10,000 people a day.

The most important thing when preparing to head to Floydfest, read the information on your ticket, especially when it comes to the directions on how to get to the site.

“Sunscreen, water, pack for about every different type of weather situation you can imagine. I highly recommend every piece of rain gear and rain boots that you have to say that we don’t need them. I find that being prepared tends to make everything go better,” said McBroom.

It’s also about the people that make the event so special.

“Everyone that has been here since the beginning to everyone that came here last year, basically it seems like after you’ve been on top of the mountain, you kinda become part of the fabric of this place...It’s really magical to put on this event,” said McBroom.

As of Tuesday morning, all of the tickets are sold out except for a few tent tags.

