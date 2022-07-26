Henry County receives grant to provide easier access to Commonwealth Crossing

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Access to the Commonwealth Crossing Business Center is about to become more convenient.

The Appalachian Regional Commission is awarding $1.2 million to Henry County for improvements to Reservoir Road.

Reservoir Road is currently about a mile long and does not give access to Commonwealth Crossing.

Right now, you have to go into North Carolina to get to the business center.

“It obviously makes it more difficult for those who are living or working or trying to get supplies in tohave to drive that distance. This is going to be huge. It’s going to make the park more attractive to additional employers and we already have a few,” said Congressman Morgan Griffith.

They say the road improvement will bring new manufacturers to Commonwealth Crossing, creating an estimated 400 jobs.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.