Man arrested on larceny charges in Campbell County

Chadwick Pedro, arrested on multiple larceny charges in Campbell County.
Chadwick Pedro, arrested on multiple larceny charges in Campbell County.(Campbell County Sherriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested in Campbell County in connection to multiple larceny cases.

Deputies were investigating a larceny case on Timberlake Road when they received information that 26-year-old Chadwick Pedro of Lynchburg was possibly involved. Deputies say Pedro had an active warrant in Lynchburg.

Pedro was arrested at 68 Farmington Drive after deputies chased him on foot for a short time. Deputies say stolen items from five active larceny cases were seized at the scene, along with a stolen gun from Lynchburg.

Pedro was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of grand larceny, three counts of petit larceny, one count of property damage and two counts of vehicle tampering.

