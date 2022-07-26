Mini-excavator stolen in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Giles County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a mini-excavator that was stolen on July 3.

Deputies say the excavator was stolen from Ripplemead, which is located east of Pearisburg.

The excavator was seen by surveillance footage on a trailer that was being pulled behind a white Ford four-door truck with dual rear wheels. The truck has chrome trim around the fender wells, along with chrome step rails, wheels, and front bumper. The truck was pulling a 3-axle gooseneck lowboy style trailer. The surveillance footage showed the truck traveling west on Rt. 460 toward West Virginia.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 540-921-3842.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.