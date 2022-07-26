Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Mini-excavator stolen in Giles County

Mini-excavator, stolen from Giles County.
Mini-excavator, stolen from Giles County.(Giles County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Giles County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a mini-excavator that was stolen on July 3.

Deputies say the excavator was stolen from Ripplemead, which is located east of Pearisburg.

The excavator was seen by surveillance footage on a trailer that was being pulled behind a white Ford four-door truck with dual rear wheels. The truck has chrome trim around the fender wells, along with chrome step rails, wheels, and front bumper. The truck was pulling a 3-axle gooseneck lowboy style trailer.  The surveillance footage showed the truck traveling west on Rt. 460 toward West Virginia.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 540-921-3842.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin County Sheriff's Office K9 Rex
End of Watch commemorated for Franklin County K9
Two drivers dead after crash in Montgomery County
Altavista school zone speed cameras
Altavista Police Department refunding tickets issued by school zone cameras
Pittsylvania County assault and robbery
99-year-old Pittsylvania County woman assaulted during home invasion
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Franklin County

Latest News

13-Year-Old Boy Missing
13-Year-Old Boy Missing
Former Virginia Tech linebacker Isi Etute, transferring to Iowa Western Community College
Former Virginia Tech linebacker, acquitted of murder, to play at Iowa Western Community College
Bobby, reported missing from Roanoke
WATCH: Search continues for autistic boy missing out of Roanoke
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Franklin County