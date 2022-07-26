Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Franklin County

A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating accident involving an impaired driver, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said.(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Franklin County Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 8:00 a.m. on Truman Hill Rd, north of Rt. 116.

49-year-old Dana Whitlow of Hardy was driving a Jeep Cherokee north on Truman Hill Rd when she drove across the center line and hit the driver of a Dodge 3500 pulling a trailer. Police say Whitlow died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the Dodge wasn’t injured in the crash and no charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two drivers dead after crash in Montgomery County
Franklin County Sheriff's Office K9 Rex
End of Watch commemorated for Franklin County K9
Altavista school zone speed cameras
Altavista Police Department refunding tickets issued by school zone cameras
Pittsylvania County assault and robbery
99-year-old Pittsylvania County woman assaulted during home invasion
Police lights.
One dead after crashing into trees in Henry County

Latest News

Police lights.
One dead after crashing into trees in Henry County
Altavista Speeding Violations Voided In School Zones
Altavista Speeding Violations Voided In School Zones
Altavista school zone speed cameras
Altavista Police Department refunding tickets issued by school zone cameras
Two drivers dead after crash in Montgomery County