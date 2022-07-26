Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Franklin County Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 8:00 a.m. on Truman Hill Rd, north of Rt. 116.

49-year-old Dana Whitlow of Hardy was driving a Jeep Cherokee north on Truman Hill Rd when she drove across the center line and hit the driver of a Dodge 3500 pulling a trailer. Police say Whitlow died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the Dodge wasn’t injured in the crash and no charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.