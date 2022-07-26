Drivers shoot at each other in Lynchburg roundabout

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries have been reported after a possible road rage incident in a roundabout in Lynchburg Tuesday.

Lynchburg Police are investigating shots being fired near the traffic circle on Lakeside Drive.

About 11 a.m. July 26, police were called about drivers of a Mercedes and a Lexus driving recklessly on Old Forest Road toward Lakeside Drive. As the drivers entered the roundabout on Lakeside Drive, shots were fired from the Mercedes in the direction of the Lexus. Both drivers drove off in different directions before police arrived, according to witnesses.

Witnesses described the Mercedes as a blue or silver sedan manufactured between 2000-2010 and the Lexus as a black SUV.

The Lakeside Drive Bridge Over Blackwater Creek Project is still under construction and workers were there during the shooting, with no property damage reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

